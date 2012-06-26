* Sales of Russia's next LNG project to start next year
* Pre-sales to secure project financing for $20 bln Arctic
complex
* Analysts question project's ability to compete
* CEO says project profitable at current prices
(Adds background on Yamal LNG cost concerns, view on Asian
competition)
By Denis Pinchuk
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 26 Russia's Novatek,
due to launch Russia's next liquefied natural gas project in
partnership with Total in 2016, will pre-sell half the
gas by the end of next year, its chief executive, Leonid
Mikhelson, told reporters.
"After we take a final investment decision and before we
begin project financing, we plan to sign contracts with
consumers and will contract out about 50 percent of the Yamal
LNG project (gas). Signing contracts will open up project
financing for us."
A final investment decision is due by the end of the year,
he told reporters on Friday at the Russian government's answer
to Davos, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The
remarks were embargoed for publication on Tuesday.
He said Novatek had chosen French bank Societe General
and Russian banks Gazprombank and Sberbank
to organise project financing for the $20 billion LNG
project.
Yamal LNG will start producing 5 million tonnes per year of
LNG in 2016, with a peak of 15 million tonnes.
Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, will
formally handle export of Yamal LNG volumes, clearing them with
customs, but arrangements for final marketing to end-users
remain unclear.
Russia currently has only one LNG production complex, the 10
million tonne per year Sakhalin-2 plant on the Pacific island of
the same name, which stepped into the breach last year to supply
additional volumes to Japan after the Fukushima disaster.
Royal Dutch Shell, partner of Gazprom in
Sakhalin-2, is lobbying heavily for expansion of the plant,
arguing competitive pressures in Asia mean the partners should
seize their chance now.
Analysts say Yamal LNG, which will deliver the super-cooled
blue fuel to market via Russia's icebound northern seas in a
fleet of bespoke ice-class LNG carriers, could have trouble
competing on the Asian market.
But Mikhelson said current prices for LNG in Asia LNG-AS
suggested the project could produce good returns.
"Our priority markets are the Asia Pacific region, Europe,
and in theory it may be economically worthwhile to sell it to
South America," Mikhelson said. "Of those, Asia Pacific is the
most interesting.
"Current prices of $14-$15 per million British thermal units
in Asia, even with large transportation costs, are profitable,"
he added "I understand there will be competition from Australian
LNG projects which are closer to these markets. But given the
cost of Australian gas, Yamal LNG is competitive."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by Vladimir Soldatkin)