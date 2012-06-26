* Sales of Russia's next LNG project to start next year

* Pre-sales to secure project financing for $20 bln Arctic complex

* Analysts question project's ability to compete

* CEO says project profitable at current prices (Adds background on Yamal LNG cost concerns, view on Asian competition)

By Denis Pinchuk

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 26 Russia's Novatek, due to launch Russia's next liquefied natural gas project in partnership with Total in 2016, will pre-sell half the gas by the end of next year, its chief executive, Leonid Mikhelson, told reporters.

"After we take a final investment decision and before we begin project financing, we plan to sign contracts with consumers and will contract out about 50 percent of the Yamal LNG project (gas). Signing contracts will open up project financing for us."

A final investment decision is due by the end of the year, he told reporters on Friday at the Russian government's answer to Davos, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The remarks were embargoed for publication on Tuesday.

He said Novatek had chosen French bank Societe General and Russian banks Gazprombank and Sberbank to organise project financing for the $20 billion LNG project.

Yamal LNG will start producing 5 million tonnes per year of LNG in 2016, with a peak of 15 million tonnes.

Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, will formally handle export of Yamal LNG volumes, clearing them with customs, but arrangements for final marketing to end-users remain unclear.

Russia currently has only one LNG production complex, the 10 million tonne per year Sakhalin-2 plant on the Pacific island of the same name, which stepped into the breach last year to supply additional volumes to Japan after the Fukushima disaster.

Royal Dutch Shell, partner of Gazprom in Sakhalin-2, is lobbying heavily for expansion of the plant, arguing competitive pressures in Asia mean the partners should seize their chance now.

Analysts say Yamal LNG, which will deliver the super-cooled blue fuel to market via Russia's icebound northern seas in a fleet of bespoke ice-class LNG carriers, could have trouble competing on the Asian market.

But Mikhelson said current prices for LNG in Asia LNG-AS suggested the project could produce good returns.

"Our priority markets are the Asia Pacific region, Europe, and in theory it may be economically worthwhile to sell it to South America," Mikhelson said. "Of those, Asia Pacific is the most interesting.

"Current prices of $14-$15 per million British thermal units in Asia, even with large transportation costs, are profitable," he added "I understand there will be competition from Australian LNG projects which are closer to these markets. But given the cost of Australian gas, Yamal LNG is competitive." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)