MOSCOW, June 28 Novatek, Russia's second-largest gas producer, said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) to supply around 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas until 2022.

Last year Novatek, one of Russia's so-called "independent" producers who are not part of the Gazprom group, acquired a regional gas distributor from the state company in the Urals region, where annual demand exceeds 15 billion cubic metres, to gain market share in a key Rust Belt consumer region.

Novatek said it will deliver approximately 2.3 bcm of natural gas during the second half of 2012 to MMK, with volumes expected to increase to 4.5 bcm in 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)