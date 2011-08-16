MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek NOTK.MM is set to more than double the capacity of its Purovsky plant, which produces gas condensate, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We decided to increase our Purovsky processing plant from 5 million tones per annum to now 11 million tones per annum," Mark Gyetvay told a conference call.

Novatek exports the volumes of gas condensate -- a very light crude oil which trades at a substantial premium to all crude oil grades -- from the Vitino port on the White Sea to markets in Europe and North America.

"We've recently begun to work on the design of additional four trains at the Purovsky plant at the capacity of 1.5 million tones per train with the estimated target completion of this upgrade by the end of 2013," Gyetvay said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)