MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek said on Wednesday its 2011 net income, excluding an one off gain, rose by 44.6 percent to 56.71 billion roubles ($1.91 billion) on the back of increasing production and higher domestic gas prices.

Including the gain from a 20 percent stake sale in Yamal LNG project to Total, net income jumped last year by 195 percent to 119.7 billion roubles.

Revenues grew 51 percent to 176.06 billion roubles.

($1 = 29.6220 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)