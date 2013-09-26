MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's largest independent gas
producer Novatek is close to picking a third partner
for its Yamal LNG project, with a Japanese and an Indian
consortium vying for the spot, the daily Vedomosti reported on
Thursday.
The paper, citing sources close to the Yamal project, said
that Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corporation and an Indian
consortium between ONGC Videsh, the Indian Oil Corporation and
Petronet LNG are interested in the 10 percent stake that's left
in the project.
In early September, Novatek secured preliminary backing from
leading Chinese banks for the $20 billion Arctic Yamal LNG
project.
It would be the first Russian plant built since Gazprom, the
world's top producer of conventional gas, launched its
Sakhalin-2 facility in 2009. It would also bring Novatek a step
closer to breaking Gazprom's monopoly.