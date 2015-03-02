MOSCOW, March 2 Yamal LNG, a project to produce
16.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, is
proceeding without delays, Mark Gyetvay, chief financial officer
of Russia's No. 2 gas company Novatek, told a
conference call on Monday.
Novatek's access to global financial markets has been
limited due to Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine conflict, however it has secured funding from the
Russian state.
The $27 billion Yamal LNG is scheduled to start output in
2017.
