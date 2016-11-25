UPDATE 2-Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian gas producer Novatek is negotiating borrowing more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) for its Yamal project from European and Japanese lenders, Novatek's chief executive said in an interview with The Nikkei.
Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's second-largest gas producer, said the Yamal liquefied natural gas project was in talks over loans with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and European financial institutions.
JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said earlier this week that his bank would sign a contract with Novatek in December to provide it with a 200 million euro loan to Yamal LNG. ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher