Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
MOSCOW, April 28 Novatek, Russia's second-biggest gas producer, said on Tuesday it had extended its gas supply contract with Gazprom-owned utility firm Mosenergo to the end of 2019.
Novatek, whose largest shareholders are France's Total and businessman Gennady Timchenko, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, is to sell 9 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Mosenergo, it said in a statement.
Their initial contract, signed in December 2012, envisaged natural gas supplies to Mosenergo's power generation facilities in 2013-2015. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.