MOSCOW, April 9 Novatek, Russia's second largest gas producer, increased gas output by 4.7 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to 16.15 billion cubic metres, the company said on Thursday.

Novatek also said it produced 2 million tonnes of gas condensate and crude oil in same period, an increase of 46.2 percent compared with the first quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)