Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek said on Friday its 2014 net income more than halved due to a weaker rouble, which inflated its foreign currency debt payments.
Novatek, where French energy giant Total owns an 18 percent stake, said net profit fell almost 56 percent to 35.2 billion roubles ($575.6 million) last year.
This beats some analysts expectations. Alfa bank, for example, projected a deeper fall, to 30 billion roubles.
Russian energy companies have been hit by a fall in the rouble, which depreciated by 72 percent against the dollar in 2014. Weaker oil prices also contributed to a fall in profitability.
The company said its 2014 revenues rose by 20 percent to 357.6 billion roubles thanks to increase in sales of oil and gas.
Novatek's shares were flat, underperforming broader Moscow stock market, which was up 0.1 percent.
($1 = 61.1500 roubles) (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.