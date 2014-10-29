MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's largest non-state gas producer, Novatek, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit fell by 67.5 percent because of a weaker rouble, slightly missing forecasts.

The company, co-owned by an ally of President Vladimir Putin and under U.S. sanctions, said its July-September normalised net profit reached 7.6 billion roubles, just below an average forecast for 7.7 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.

Revenues grew 12 percent, to 84.7 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. Analysts had expected rising sales of liquids, such as gas condensate, to drive revenues 12.5 percent higher to 85.1 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)