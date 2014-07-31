BRIEF-Ferrellgas expands footprint in Southern California with acquisition of Valley Center Propane
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Yamal LNG project, slated to produce 16.5 million tonnes of frozen gas from 2018, will be launched on time despite Western sanctions, the head of project's operator, Russia's Novatek, said on Thursday.
Leonid Mikhelson also said the company and other shareholders in the project, including France's Total and China's CNPC, will have to rely more on its own capital to finance the project because of the sanctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre Cobalt-Silver Property