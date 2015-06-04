UPDATE 1-'People on rooftops' as Australians flee rising floodwaters
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
MOSCOW, June 4 Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, said on Thursday it had signed a long-term contract with Royal Dutch Shell to supply around 0.9 million tonnes of LNG annually for more than 20 years.
"We are currently finalising Novatek's contract portfolio for the supply of LNG from the Yamal LNG project. Considering the extensive expertise of Shell, we are planning to further develop our cooperation in the LNG sector," Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek's CEO and co-owner, said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.