Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's Novatek hopes things will remain the same with its partner Total after the death of CEO Christophe de Margerie this month at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Novatek's chief financial officer said.
Mark Gyetvay said there had been a meeting with the new bosses to Total, which is a shareholder in Novatek and holds a stake in the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project.
"They reiterated their complete support following along the path that de Margerie outlined with the investment in Novatek," Gyetvay told a conference call. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.