PERM, Russia Oct 30 Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, is in talks to expand its gas trading operations in Germany and other European countries, its head Leonid Mikhelson told journalists on Tuesday.

"We are in talks with potential (gas) customers to expand our trading operations in Europe, Germany," Mikhelson, also a co-owner of Novatek, said.

Novatek, controlled by Mikhelson and Gunvor co-owner Gennady Timchenko, is pursuing plans to widen its customer base. It signed a deal in July to trade natural gas with German utility EnBW.

Under current legislation, only state gas monopoly Gazprom has a right to export gas outside Russia.