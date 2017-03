MOSCOW Oct 22 Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, will stick to plans to raise financing for its Yamal LNG project by the end of the year, Chief Executive Leonid Mikhelson was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Thursday.

Russian banking sources told Reuters that efforts to secure financing for Yamal LNG could drag into next year as Chinese loans are too expensive and no activity was seen in proceeding the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)