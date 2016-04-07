China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's Novatek-led Yamal LNG project said in a statement on Thursday it had agreed on terms of a 3.6 billion euro ($4.11 billion) loan from Sberbank and Gazprombank.
It added that the loan would last for up to 16 years, with interest rate set at six-month EURIBOR plus margin of up to 4.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.