Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's Novolipetsk Steel is pointing investors towards a yield of between 4.625 to 4.75 percent for its benchmark five-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Monday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial news service, provided the same details of the deal on Monday.
Novolipetsk joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable terms in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.
Last yea, Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.
Novolipetsk hired a series of banks last week to arrange meetings with investors to test appetites towards a possible bond issue.
In September NLMK issued $500 million in Eurobonds at 4.95 percent. The issue trades now at around 4.691-4.641 percent.
Separately, Renaissance Credit is seeking to add to its outstanding subordinated Eurobond, maturing in 2018, guiding investors towards a yield of approximately 12.7 percent, the source added.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
