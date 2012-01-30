Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
MOSCOW Jan 30 Novolipetsk Steel , Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on Monday that it expects first quarter output to increase by 15 percent compared to the previous quarter thanks to higher utilisation rates and increased capacity.
NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin, sees first quarter crude steel output at 3.6 million tonnes, up from 3.2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter.
The company re-launched an electric arc furnace earlier this month. It has an annual capacity of 1.1 million tonnes.
NLMK's fourth quarter production was 9.6 percent higher than in the third quarter, outperforming domestic rivals who reported smaller increases or declines.
Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said earlier this month that fourth-quarter crude steel volumes increased by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said output was off by 2 percent in the period. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Melissa Akin)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.