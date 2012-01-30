MOSCOW Jan 30 Novolipetsk Steel , Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on Monday that it expects first quarter output to increase by 15 percent compared to the previous quarter thanks to higher utilisation rates and increased capacity.

NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin, sees first quarter crude steel output at 3.6 million tonnes, up from 3.2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter.

The company re-launched an electric arc furnace earlier this month. It has an annual capacity of 1.1 million tonnes.

NLMK's fourth quarter production was 9.6 percent higher than in the third quarter, outperforming domestic rivals who reported smaller increases or declines.

Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said earlier this month that fourth-quarter crude steel volumes increased by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said output was off by 2 percent in the period. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Melissa Akin)