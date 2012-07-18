MOSCOW, July 18 Novolipetsk steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter steel output rose by 5.7 percent, quarter-on-quarter, and it said it sees production stable in the third quarter, despite sluggish markets.

The company, owned by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said that crude steel production reached 3.84 million tonnes in the second quarter.

Novolipetsk said its second-quarter sales decreased by 1.6 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 3.8 million tonnes.

The company said it expected stronger financial results in the second q uarter. Revenues reached $3.2 billion compared to $3.09 billion in the first three months of 2012. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)