MOSCOW Oct 30 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port Group, which runs Russia's largest Black Sea port Novorossiisk, started coal exports in August, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 63,000 tonnes of coal were shipped via Novorossiisk in August-September by Sibuglemet, one of Russia's major exporters which accounts for roughly 3 percent of the country's overseas deliveries.

Total Russian coal exports from leading ports increased 5 percent in August comparing to the previous month due to an uptick in output by major miners and a seasonal drop in domestic demand.

The exports surged to 9.57 million tonnes in August from 9.13 million tonnes in July, Reuters data showed.

Novorossiisk nine-month cargo turnover increased 3.5 percent to 121.3 million tonnes, but was down 0.7 percent in September to 13.58 million tonnes compared with the same period last year.

Sources close to the company said earlier this month it would sell its 20 percent state stake through a secondary public offering, with the placement due to be completed by Nov. 8. (Reporting by Damir Khalmetov, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)