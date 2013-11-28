MOSCOW Nov 28 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday nine-month net profit fell 68 percent year-on-year to $101.8 million due to foreign exchange losses.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, said revenue for the period stood at $691.3 million, down 12 percent, while core earnings (EBITDA) fell 19 percent to $379.6 million.

"The main factor behind the decline in net income was forex losses... amounting to $108.1 million due to the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alessandra Prentice; editing by Megan Davies)