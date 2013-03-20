* Antolovic temporarily steps down due to criminal probe
* Fight for control of port heats up ahead of stake sale
MOSCOW, March 20 The board of Russia's
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) has appointed
an acting head after Rado Antolovic temporarily stepped down to
face a criminal investigation, the company said on Wednesday.
NCSP said the board had appointed Yury Matviyenko as the
port's acting director general.
Industry sources say Matviyenko, who has been an NCSP
executive director, is close to Summa Group, which together with
Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft owns 50.1
percent of the port via a joint venture.
Maxim Grishanin, Transneft's chief financial officer, was
appointed as NCSP's new chairman.
Last week, Russian investigators said they had opened a
criminal case against Antolovic for allegedly failing to repay a
$1.5 million loan while acting head of the firm. Antolovic has
denied any wrongdoing.
The port, Russia's largest Black Sea outlet, is a bone of
contention between privately-owned Summa Group and Transneft.
The stakeholder row has escalated prior to the expected sale of
a 20 percent stake held by the state, planned this year as part
of the Russian government's wider privatisation drive.
Transneft has been seeking tighter control over oil flows,
the lifeblood of Russia's $2.1 trillion economy. Last year,
Novorossiisk handled 42.5 million tonnes of oil, while Primorsk
on the Baltic Sea, also controlled by NCSP, exported 68.15
million tonnes - together accounting for more than half of crude
exports from the world's top oil producer.
Summa is one contender for the stake, while Rosneft
, the state oil company headed by Igor Sechin, a
longtime political ally of President Vladimir Putin, has
suggested it could buy it rather than see it sold on the market.