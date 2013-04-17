* FY net profit up 142.5 pct to $316 mln

* Revenue down 1.5 pct to $1.03 bln

MOSCOW, April 17 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port Group, Russia's top port operator, said on Wednesday its 2012 net profit more than doubled to $316 million thanks to increased cargo handling of ferrous metals and oil products.

The port operator's revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.03 billion mainly due to a decrease in fuel purchases for ships. The company's ports - Novorossiisk on the Black Sea and Primorsk on the Baltic Sea - provide the largest outlet for Russian energy and commodity exports.

Analysts were disappointed in the results, saying the profit rise mainly reflected "paper gains" in the foreign currency market due to rouble volatility.

Shares in the group were down almost 3 percent by 0920 GMT, underperforming a 1.4 percent decline in the broader market .

Novorossiisk is at the centre of a tussle between its two major shareholders, Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft and Summa Group, ahead of a planned sale of state's 20 percent in the company.

State-owned Transneft, which together with Summa acquired the stake in the port group in 2010, wants tighter control over oil flows, central to the country's $2.1 trillion economy.

Novorossiisk reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $591.5 million.

"The universal nature of the group's assets helped to mitigate the negative effects of volatile global markets, and to compensate for declines in volumes of certain cargoes by increasing handling of others experiencing stronger demand," the company said in a statement.