BRIEF-Colony Starwood prices 20.1 mln shares offering at $32.50 per shr
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
MOSCOW, June 6 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit plunged to around $38 million from $253 million in the same year-ago period due to a foreign exchange loss.
"Profit for the period was significantly affected by the weakening of the Russian rouble to the U.S. dollar, which caused a foreign exchange loss related to the Group's foreign-currency denominated debt," the company said in a statement.
The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, recorded a forex loss of $42 million in the first quarter compared to a gain of $197 million in the first quarter of 2012.
Its revenues fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to $239 million due to a decrease in cargo turnover, which suffered as some crude oil volumes were allocated to new terminals, while grain exports came to a halt due to the poor crop in 2012.
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as CSC's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information alread