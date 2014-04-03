BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
MOSCOW, April 3 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday it swung to a net loss in 2013 due to foreign exchange losses and a goodwill impairment charge.
The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, reported a $105 million net loss compared with a $316 million net profit in 2012.
Revenue for the period stood at $928 million, down from $1 billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)