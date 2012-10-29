MOSCOW Oct 29 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group, a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, will sell a 20 percent state stake in the company through a secondary public offering, sources close to the placement told Reuters on Monday.

The roadshow for the deal is to start on Oct. 30 and the placement should be completed by Nov. 8th, sources said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Megan Davies)