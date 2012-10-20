MOSCOW Oct 20 President Vladimir Putin took a
leading role in the latest tests of Russia's strategic nuclear
arsenal, the most comprehensive since the 1991 Soviet collapse,
the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The exercises, held mostly on Friday, featured prominently
in news reports on state television which seemed aimed to show
Russians and the world that Putin is the hands-on chief of a
resurgent power.
Tests involving command systems and all three components of
the nuclear "triad" - land and sea-launched long-range nuclear
missiles and strategic bombers - were conducted "under the
personal leadership of Vladimir Putin", the Kremlin said.
An RS-12M Topol Intercontinental Ballistic Missile was
launched from the Plesetsk site in northern Russia, and a
submarine test-launched another ICBM from the Sea of Okhotsk,
the Defence Ministry said.
Long-range Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers fired four guided
missiles that hit their targets on a testing range in the
northwestern Komi region, it said.
"Exercises of the strategic nuclear forces were conducted on
such a scale for the first time in the modern history of
Russia," the Kremlin statement said.
"Vladimir Putin gave a high evaluation to the combat units
and crews and the work of the Armed Forces General Staff, which
fulfilled the tasks before them and affirmed the reliability and
effectiveness of Russia's nuclear forces."
The exercises included tests of communications systems and
"new algorithms" for command and control, it said.
Russia says it is modernising a nuclear arsenal that was
largely created during the Cold War and will continue to use
nuclear weapons as a key deterrent.
In the 2010 New START treaty, Russia and the United States
set lower numerical ceilings on the weapons tested in the
exercise.
But Putin has made clear further cuts depend, among other
things, on Washington assuaging his concerns about anti-missile
defences it is deploying, including a European shield Russia
says will make it more vulnerable.
Russian and American leaders say nuclear war between the
Cold War rivals is now unthinkable.
But critics say Putin - in power since 2000 and back as
military commander-in-chief since his return to the Kremlin in
May after four years as prime minister - is exaggerating
potential threats from the West to bolster support at home.