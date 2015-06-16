* Russia to add over 40 intercontinental missiles -Putin
* Follows word of US plan to station tanks in eastern Europe
* NATO chief raps Putin's move as "destabilising, dangerous"
* Russian-Western tensions rising over Ukraine crisis
(Adds U.S. Secretary of State reaction, comments from Pentagon,
Putin, comment from U.S. arms control group)
By Maria Tsvetkova
KUBINKA, Russia, June 16 President Vladimir
Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was concerned about an
anti-missile defense system near its borders, after announcing
that Russia would add more than 40 intercontinental ballistic
missiles (ICBM) to its nuclear arsenal this year.
"We will be forced to aim our armed forces ... at those
territories from where the threat comes," Putin said.
Putin made his comments a day after Russian officials
denounced a U.S. plan to station tanks and heavy weapons in NATO
member states on Russia's border. Putin said it was the most
aggressive act by Washington since the Cold War a generation
ago.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed concern over
Putin's missile announcement and said no one wanted to see
backsliding "to a kind of a Cold War status."
Kerry told reporters at a news briefing that Putin's stance
could be posturing but he added, "Nobody should hear that kind
of announcement from a leader of a powerful country and not be
concerned about what the implications are."
Tension has flared anew between Russia and Western powers
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, in which pro-Russian
separatist forces have seized a large part of the country's east
after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in early 2014.
The European Union and United States imposed economic
sanctions on Russia. But Washington and Moscow are still bound
by a 2010 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) that caps
deployed strategic nuclear warheads at 1,550 each and limits the
numbers of strategic nuclear missile launchers to 800 by 2018.
"More than 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles able
to overcome even the most technically advanced anti-missile
defence systems will be added to the make-up of the nuclear
arsenal this year," Putin, flanked by army officers, said in a
speech at an arms fair west of Moscow.
ICBMs have a minimum range of more than 5,500 km (3,400
miles). Putin gave no more details of which missiles were being
added to the nuclear arsenal.
Putin said later on Tuesday that Russia wanted Ukraine to
repay the $3 billion bailout bond under former Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovych according to an agreed repayment
schedule.
Putin said he thought the Minsk peace deal on Ukraine was
balanced and fair and that if Russia did not agree with its
contents it would not have signed it.
"SABRE RATTLING"?
Putin has repeatedly urged Russia to maintain its nuclear
deterrence to counter what he sees as growing security threats.
Moscow also reserves the right to deploy nuclear arms in Crimea.
Such comments have helped whip up anti-Western sentiment and
rally support behind Putin but have caused disquiet in the West,
particularly countries on or near Russia's borders that were
under Soviet domination during the Cold War.
Responding quickly to Putin's remarks, NATO Secretary
General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of unwarranted "sabre
rattling" and said this was "destabilising and dangerous".
At a news briefing in Brussels, Stoltenberg said such
rhetoric from Moscow explained the Western alliance's increased
preparedness on the part of its forces to defend its member
states closest to Russia.
"This nuclear sabre-rattling of Russia is unjustified. This
is something we are addressing, and it's also one of the reasons
we are now increasing the readiness and preparedness of our
forces," Stoltenberg said.
"We are responding by making sure that NATO also in the
future is an alliance which provides deterrence and protection
for all allies against any threat."
FEARS OF A NEW ARMS RACE
Lithuanian Defence Minister Juozas Olekas said the planned
deployment of U.S. military equipment in eastern Europe,
including his country, was a key step to ensure the region's
defensibility against growing Russian military capabilities.
"We have no other possibilities. If we did nothing, we would
be provoking Russia for aggression, like it was in... Ukraine,"
Olekas told Reuters.
Russian officials warned on Monday that Moscow would
retaliate if the United States carried out its plan to store
heavy military equipment in eastern Europe, including in the
Baltic states that were once in the Soviet Union.
"The feeling is that our colleagues from NATO countries are
pushing us into an arms race," RIA news agency quoted Deputy
Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying during "Army 2015", a
fair at which arms and other military equipment are on show.
U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren said the United States was
"simply prepositioning equipment that we can ... have there so
we can more easily and more rapidly conduct our training
exercises."
"The equipment that we are moving into Europe is training
equipment, it's not nuclear missiles. You know there's quite a
difference there," Warren told reporters at the Pentagon. Asked
if the United States had explained that to the Russians, he
said, "Yes."
Putin has said Moscow will not be drawn into a new arms
race although Russia is modernising its armed forces. Putin said
in his speech that 70 percent of the military equipment in use
would by 2020 be the most up-to-date and top-quality.
Putin had said last year that Russia would add more than 50
intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2015.
As of April, Russia had 515 deployed launchers so the
addition of 40 or 50 more would leave it well below the START
treaty limit, said Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association
think tank in Washington.
Military expert Ivan Konovalov, head of the Moscow-based
Center for Strategic Trends Studies, said Russia is now
replacing outdated ICBMs that had been serviced and co-produced
by Ukraine, also a former Soviet republic.
No such cooperation is taking place anymore and Moscow is
putting in place other types of ICBMs it produces on its own.
The fair that opened on Tuesday to exhibit more than 330
units of Russian arms and military equipment was the latest
example of Moscow showcasing its modernised armed forces.
But lavish military spending is burdening Russia's national
budget at a time when the economy is sliding towards recession,
hammered by low oil prices and Western sanctions.
The Kremlin portrays spending on the Russian arms sector as
a driver of economic growth, but Putin's critics say it is
excessive and comes at the expense of social needs.
