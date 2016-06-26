SCOW, June 26 Russian nuclear giant Rosatom has an order portfolio of more than $100 billion, but many of its projects are in developing countries which will struggle to incorporate nuclear power into their grids. Other projects have stalled because of local opposition or international political tensions. Project Status/deadline Obstacles Finland Contract signed in Construction has 2013, initially been delayed over expected to start a financing producing electricity dispute and in 2024 shareholder nationality requirements Iran Contract for two new Construction reactors signed in delayed by seismic 2014 studies Bangladesh Contract signed in Lack of local 2015, reactors nuclear expertise, expected to start underdeveloped operating in power grid 2020-2024 Hungary Contract for two new EU investigating reactors at the Paks tender procedure site signed in 2014, and financing construction planned conditions to start in 2018 Turkey Agreement for four Moscow-Ankara reactors signed in political 2010, but still no tensions, Rosatom license blames delays on laws prohibiting building works near olive groves India Second reactor to Local opposition, begin operation in fierce competition near future, contract from Western for 2 more blocks reactor vendors signed in 2014 Jordan Tender won in 2013, China is now pre-investment expected to join agreement signed in the project 2015 requiring further negotiations China Construction of two Competition from reactors ongoing, China's own start of operation nuclear industry expected in 2018 Belarus Construction of two Tensions with reactors ongoing, neighbouring start of the Lithuania over operation expected in safety concerns 2018-2020 Construction expected Formal reason for Vietnam to start in 2020, six delay: ecological years later than issues. Western initially planned vendors also in the running Egypt Contract expected to Little nuclear be signed soon expertise, weak power grid Bolivia Contract expected to Little nuclear be signed soon expertise, weak power grid (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Geert De Clercq)