MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis'
investment company ICT Group will close a deal by the end of the
first quarter to buy about 25 percent of real estate investment
firm O1 Properties from owner Boris Mints, a source close to the
deal said.
The source said the deal could be valued at around $350
million.
Nesis, who with a fortune of $3.3 billion ranks as Russia's
30th richest man according to Forbes magazine, owns a minority
stake in Russian precious metals miner Polymetal and
his ICT group has assets in industries including finance and
engineering.
Last year, he sold his 5.1 percent stake in potash producer
Uralkali.
A representative for O1 declined to comment but confirmed
talks are ongoing with ICT. A representative of ICT confirmed
there were talks about the purchase of a stake but gave no
further details.
It is unclear how much of a stake Mints has in O1 but he is
the main shareholder.
