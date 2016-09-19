MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian real estate developer O1
Properties plans to issue at least $300 million in five-year
Eurobonds, a banking source said on Monday.
The deal, organised by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P.
Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank and VTB Capital, is expected to price on
Tuesday, the source said.
The company held a series of meetings with fixed-income
investors in Europe and the U.S. on Sept. 9-16 ahead of the
possible sale of a dollar-denominated paper.
(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)