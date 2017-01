MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian real estate developer O1 Properties has issued $350 million in five-year Eurobonds with an annual yield of 8.5 percent, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The deal was organised by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank and VTB Capital.

