* Putin offers to eliminate export fee for offshore oil, gas
* Non-state firms should get access to offshore deposits
* Proposals seen as a plus for Shtokman, Exxon-Rosneft JV
(Adds Statoil comment)
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian President-elect
Vladimir Putin on Thursday outlined new rules for the
development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering
some much-needed tax breaks to make far-flung projects viable.
The new proposals, such as abolishing export duty, appeared
aimed at appeasing foreign participants in the giant Shtokman
gas project as well as the Arctic partnership of ExxonMobil
and Rosneft.
"The move should give a positive momentum for such projects
as Shtokman," Valery Nesterov from Troika Dialog brokerage said.
Russia is the world's top crude producer and plans to
produce at least 10 million barrels of oil per day until 2020.
It needs to sustain overall output, which is declining at its
traditional and depleted West Siberian fields, by tapping new
deposits in the Arctic and East Siberia.
At a meeting attended by the heads of state-owned Rosneft
and Gazprom as well as some cabinet members, Putin
also pledged that the proposed rules should not be changed for
at least 15 years from the start of output at industrial scale.
"Our long-term goal is to secure Russia's leadership on the
global energy markets," Putin said.
He also offered to introduce a lower mineral extraction tax
for complex hydrocarbon projects in the Arctic.
According to Putin, the projects offshore, where Russian
hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 100 billion tonnes of oil
equivalent, may attract as much as $500 billion in investment
during a 30-year span.
Shtokman gas project participants - Gazprom, Total
and Statoil - have long been lobbying for tax breaks,
including zero export duty, and have postponed final investment
decision several times due to uncertainties over the tax
environment in Russia.
Last week, Gazprom's top official said Shtokman may ditch
plans to pipe Arctic gas and focus only on producing liquefied
natural gas.
"The challenge now is to make the project commercially
viable. That has several parts to it, including to reduce
investment costs and to have a fiscal framework in place to
enable complex offshore projects like these," said Statoil
spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen.
"In this regard, this is a positive signal from Russian
authorities," he added.
NON-STATE COMPANIES PUSH
Analysts and some experts have said that to maintain current
record-high level of oil output, Russia has to allow non-state
companies to tap the offshore deposits. At present, the law
limits involvement in the Arctic offshore development to Gazprom
and Rosneft.
Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Russia's No.2 crude
producer, LUKOIL, said it, Surgutneftegaz,
TNK-BP and Bashneft signed a petition to
Putin, asking him for the offshore access.
The prime minister, who returns to the presidency in May for
the next six years after winning last month's poll, signalled
that he may approve the request.
"I have already asked the government members to think how -
more efficiently - invite and use the possibilities of Russian
companies," he told the meeting.
Analysts welcomed the move.
"If we are going to ramp up oil and gas production quickly
... other companies should be allowed to bid for offshore
tenders. LUKOIL has always complained that it fails to obtain an
access to a big field in Russia," said Andrey Polishchuk,
analyst with Raiffeisenbank.
