MOSCOW May 20 Russia's Finance Ministry sold
all 20 billion roubles ($400 million) of OFZ government bonds it
offered at two auctions on Wednesday. The auctions were well
bid.
It sold 10 billion roubles of floating-coupon bonds maturing
in 2017 at an average yield of 11.30 percent and 10
billion roubles of fixed-coupon bonds maturing in 2028
at an average yield of 10.56 percent.
Demand for OFZs has picked up since the start of the year as
the rouble has strengthened, oil prices have staged a partial
recovery and a peace deal was agreed in east Ukraine.
Last year the Finance Ministry cancelled many of its weekly
bond auctions due to unfavourable market conditions, as Russian
assets sold off in the wake of Western sanctions and as the oil
price collapsed.
Following are details of the auctions, taken from the
Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):
Maturity date 27/12/17
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Bids 42.5 bln rbls
Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls
Issue (funds raised) 10.309 bln rbls*
Cut-off price 99.7500 pct of par
Average price 99.7530 pct of par
Cut-off yield 11.30 pct
Average yield 11.30 pct
Maturity date 19/01/28
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Bids 33.276 bln rbls
Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls
Issue (funds raised) 7.929 bln rbls
Cut-off price 77.1500 pct of par
Average price 77.2647 pct of par
Cut-off yield 10.58 pct
Average yield 10.56 pct
($1 = 50.0450 roubles)
* = The OFZs maturing in 2017 were sold with accrued interest,
hence more than 10 billion roubles was raised.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)