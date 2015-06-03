Australia banking watchdog: Can do more on housing
MOSCOW, June 3 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($187.5 million) of OFZ government bonds on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.77 percent, it said on its website.
The ministry sold all the floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020 on offer at an auction that was more than three times oversubscribed.
Later on Wednesday it will auction 5 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2025.
Russia has seen better demand for its OFZ auctions in 2015 after cancelling many treasury bond auctions last year.
($1 = 53.3350 roubles)
Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):
Maturity date 29/01/2020 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids 31.711 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 10.266 bln rbls Cut-off price 98.7501 pct of par Average price 98.8233 pct of par Cut-off yield 11.79 pct Average yield 11.77 pct (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
