MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 5 billion roubles ($76 million) of OFZ government bonds at an average yield of 11.19 percent, it said on its website.

The ministry sold all of the fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2019 on offer. Earlier on Wednesday it sold 0.99 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZ bonds. ($1 = 65.7490 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)