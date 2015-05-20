MOSCOW May 20 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($200 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.56 percent, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold all of the fixed-coupon bonds maturing in January 2028 on offer. It has seen healthy demand at its weekly auctions in recent weeks. ($1 = 50.0350 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)