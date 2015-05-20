S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
MOSCOW May 20 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($200 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.56 percent, Reuters data showed.
The ministry sold all of the fixed-coupon bonds maturing in January 2028 on offer. It has seen healthy demand at its weekly auctions in recent weeks. ($1 = 50.0350 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.