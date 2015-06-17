MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 5 billion roubles ($92.6 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.81 percent, it said on its website.

The ministry sold all of the fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in 2028 on offer. It saw bids of 16.7 billion roubles. ($1 = 54.0255 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)