MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 4.7 billion roubles ($87 million)of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.31 percent, it said on its website.

The ministry sold less than half of the 10 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZs maturing in 2025 on offer. It received bids of 16.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 54.0100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)