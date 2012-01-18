MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia's finance ministry enjoyed strong demand for its four-year OFZ treasury bonds at the first auction this year on Wednesday, fulfilling 6.5 percent of its first quarter domestic borrowing plan.

The ministry sold 18.57 billion roubles ($587.11 million) out of 20 billion roubles on offer, while demand totalled 44.77 billion roubles.

The difference between demand and the actual placement resulted from the ministry's reluctance to offer high yields as it placed OFZs at 7.67 percent, the middle of previously announced yield guidance of 7.65-7.70 percent.

Analysts at Raiffeisenbank before the auction recommended buying into these OFZs closer to the yield guidance ceiling "as part of a short-term speculative strategy," given the moderately favourable external backdrop and strong oil prices at around $112 per barrel.

In the first quarter, the ministry aims to borrow 284.9 billion roubles via OFZs, while the full-year borrowing plan calls for 1.8 trillion roubles, including around $7 billion on external markets.

The Russian government's borrowing plan is designed to plug a hole in the budget, which now enjoys inflows of export-related funds but is expected to fall into deficit by the year-end. ($1 = 31.6293 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Stephen Nisbet)