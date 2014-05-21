MOSCOW May 21 The Russian Finance Ministry sold
10 billion roubles ($290 million) of 14-year OFZ treasury bonds
at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 8.84
percent, out of the 10 billion roubles on offer.
The auction was the second successful weekly auction in
succession, following several weeks of cancelled auctions
because of poor market conditions.
Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance
Ministry website (www.minfin.ru):
Maturity date 19/01/28
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Bids (at top of yield guidance) 25.283 bln rbls
Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls
Issue (funds raised) 8.932 bln rbls
Cut-off price 87.0653 pct of par
Average price 87.2955 pct of par
Cut-off yield 8.87 pct
Average yield 8.84 pct
(Reporting by Elena Orkehova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)