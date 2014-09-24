PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to near 3-week high as dollar slides
* Gold recovers losses as euro rebounds vs the dollar * Prices fell $8/oz in less than an hour overnight * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Releads, updates prices, adds comment) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 21 Gold rallied on Tuesday as a strong performance from centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in a French election debate and fading expectations for near term U.S. interest rate hikes pushed the dollar to a six-week low versus