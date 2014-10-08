MOSCOW Oct 8 The Russian Finance Ministry sold 4.5 billion roubles ($113 million) of 10-year OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 9.63 percent, less than half of the 10 billion roubles on offer.

Wednesday's auction was the third to be held since mid-July, following a resumption of auctions two weeks ago. The Finance Ministry cancelled nine straight weekly auctions of OFZ bonds prior to that, citing "unfavourable market conditions".

Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru): Maturity date 16/08/23 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids 9.435 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 4.5 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 3.893 bln rbls Cut-off price 85.66 pct of par Average price 85.70 pct of par Cut-off yield 9.63 pct Average yield 9.64 pct (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)