MOSCOW Nov 6 The first sale of Russian OFZ bonds in Chinese yuan on the Moscow Exchange is planned for the middle of next year, RIA news agency cited Russian central bank and finance ministry officials as saying on Friday.

The first sale could amount to no less than $1 billion, RIA quoted Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the Russian Finance Ministry debt department, as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)