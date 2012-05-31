UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
MOSCOW May 31 Russian electricity generator OGK-1 said on Thursday its first quarter net income fell by 32 percent, the latest utility to report a decline in profitability against a backdrop of tariff caps.
Russia's power sector has been strangled over the past twelve months as the government limited how much it could raise prices ahead of recent elections.
OGK-1, controlled by the state electricity holding company InterRAO, said net profit came in at 1.35 billion roubles ($40.33 million) in the January-March period, down from 1.99 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Jason Bush)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.