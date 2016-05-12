* Global oil surplus seen at 1.5 mln bpd - Novak
* No new talks on oil output freeze are being held
* Russian oil output seen at 540 mln tonnes or more in 2016
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Darya Korsunskaya and Olesya Astakhova
MOGILEV/MOSCOW, May 12 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday that the global oil
surplus stood at 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and that the
market might not balance out until the first half of 2017.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart last month after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join
in, ruining any chance of sealing what would have been the first
such cooperation plan in 15 years.
"This (the forecast that the market won't balance until the
first half of 2017) is an optimistic forecast as oversupply
persists and the decline in production volumes is slower than
analysts expected," he said.
Novak had previously said the Doha deal would have sped up
the process of rebalancing the oil market by three to six
months, with oil prices rising to $50 per barrel towards the end
of this year.
On Thursday, he said no new talks on an oil output freeze
were being held with other producers, but that Russia was ready
to return to the subject if other countries proposed it.
"We don't have any talks on this subject at the moment. The
situation with oil prices is more or less normal, stable, and is
satisfying many countries," Novak said.
He was also quoted by the RIA news agency as saying
separately that Russia and Qatar planned to discuss the
situation on global oil markets at an intergovernmental
commission meeting in Moscow on June 3, the day after a regular
OPEC gathering in Vienna.
NEW HIGHS
Russian oil output fell slightly to 10.84 million barrels
per day (bpd) in April, down from its highest level in nearly 30
years in March of 10.91 million bpd. Sources close to the energy
ministry attributed the decline to seasonal maintenance at
oilfields and refineries.
Novak said he expected Russia to produce 540 million tonnes
(10.81 million bpd) or more of oil this year, up from 534
million tonnes in 2015.
According to Vygon Consulting, an independent analytical
firm, Russian oil and gas condensate production may reach 544.6
million tonnes this year, rising to 565 million tonnes in 2017.
Grigory Vygon, managing director at the firm, told a
briefing on Thursday that the rise was expected on the back of
recently launched greenfields such as Gazprom Neft's
Arctic offshore Prirazlomnoye field, Bashneft's Trebs
and Titov among others.
Russian oil production was rising despite a fall in oil
prices because the weak rouble was compensating for low prices,
he said. If the rouble strengthened and taxes rose, he said his
forecast would need to be changed.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)