OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
MOSCOW Oct 13 Andrei Shishkin, a vice-president of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, has been appointed as new chief executive of oil firm Bashneft, Bashneft said on Thursday.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed this week an order selling a controlling stake of 50.0755 percent in Bashneft to Rosneft for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion).
($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.