MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia will increase supplies of
Urals crude to Belarus by around 1 million tonnes in
November-December compared with the previously planned volumes,
diverting barrels from other export routes, traders said on
Wednesday.
Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft, confirmed supplies to Belarus will rise but declined
to specify the source of the additional volumes.
"Up to 315,000 tonnes more will be delivered to Belarus in
November and 420,000 tonnes to be supplied in December. We are
trying to increase the December additional volumes to 600,000
tonnes," he told Reuters.
Traders said the extra volumes will be diverted from other
export routes. They said Russia may increase the initial plan of
shipping 4 million tonnes to Belarus in the fourth quarter by up
to 1.3 million tonnes, bringing it to 5.3 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)