BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
MOSCOW Jan 20 Swiss-based trader and miner Glencore has sold 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loadings from Primorsk on Jan. 16-17 to Chevron for delivery to the US Gulf Coast, traders said, making a return to the United States after a four-year hiatus.
Glencore originally bought the cargo from Russia's Rosneft under a five-year pre-finance agreement, according to the traders. Rosneft declined to comment. Glencore does not typically comment on its trading deals.
The cargo had been loaded from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on the vessel called Sparto, port agents' data shows. Sparto was heading to Skagen in Denmark, where it would be re-loaded onto another tanker for shipment to the United States, traders said.
Vienna-based JBC Energy research said on Tuesday Urals flows to the United States, which were last seen in the first half of 2012 may return as U.S. WTI crude contracts are selling at a premium to Brent. (Reporting by Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Susan Thomas)
